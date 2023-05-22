Juventus docked 10 points in new ruling, drop to 7th in Serie A

In a new ruling following a new investigation on Serie A club, Juventus, the club have been docked 10 points over their past transfer dealings.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Juve had initially been handed a 15-point penalty in January but it was later overturned by Italy’s highest sporting court in April.

The court ordered the case to be re-examined. And the new ruling was announced on Monday, before the team’s game away to Empoli.

Following the latest penalty, Juventus have dropped to seventh place in Serie A, outside the European qualification spots.

Champions Napoli have already secured the title and, before Monday’s ruling, were 17 points ahead of second-placed Juve. Now they stand 18 points clear of Lazio.

If Juve beat Empoli, they will be two points behind AC Milan, who occupy the final Champions League spot, with two games to play.

Meanwhile, according to Italian news agencies, a high court hearing on 26 October will decide whether any eventual trial will be held in Turin, where the investigation has taken place, or in either Milan or Rome.

