Juventus name Motta as Allegri replacement

Serie A giants Juventus have appointed former Bologna boss Thiago Motta as their new manager.

Motta is becoming boss at the Old Lady following the departure of former manager Massimiliano Allegri days after the team won the Coppa Italia.

Motta, a former Inter Milan midfielder, has signed a three-year deal until June 2027.

Read Also: Juve sack Allegri days after Coppa Italia triumph

Motta oversaw Bologna’s qualification for the Champions League last season, finishing fifth in the table.

“I am really happy to begin a new chapter at the helm of a great club like Juventus,” said Motta.

“I thank the owners and the management, who can be sure of my ambition to keep the Juventus flag flying high and to please the fans.”

During his playing days, Motta also played for Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Genoa and Paris St-Germain, where he ended his career.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now