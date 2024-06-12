Sports
Juventus name Motta as Allegri replacement
Serie A giants Juventus have appointed former Bologna boss Thiago Motta as their new manager.
Motta is becoming boss at the Old Lady following the departure of former manager Massimiliano Allegri days after the team won the Coppa Italia.
Motta, a former Inter Milan midfielder, has signed a three-year deal until June 2027.
Motta oversaw Bologna’s qualification for the Champions League last season, finishing fifth in the table.
“I am really happy to begin a new chapter at the helm of a great club like Juventus,” said Motta.
“I thank the owners and the management, who can be sure of my ambition to keep the Juventus flag flying high and to please the fans.”
During his playing days, Motta also played for Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Genoa and Paris St-Germain, where he ended his career.
