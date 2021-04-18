Juventus' UCL hopes under threat after stunning defeat at Atalanta | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Juventus’ UCL hopes under threat after stunning defeat at Atalanta
Serie A champions, Juventus are on the verge of missing out of Champions League qualification after losing 1-0 to Atalanta on Sunday.
Juve, on fourth place in the table, lost to Atalanta courtesy of an 86th-minute deflection by Ruslan Malinovsky.
It was Juventus’ first defeat in 10 years against their hosts in the Serie A.
Read Also: Juventus' hopes of 10th straight Serie A title dented with shock loss to Benevento
With the win, Atalanta leapfrogged Juventus into third place as the race for Champions League spots continues in Italy.
Atalanta are just two points behind AC Milan in second who beat Genoa earlier, and are 10 points behind leaders Inter, who take on Napoli later on Sunday.
Juventus were without injured Cristiano Ronaldo, and the Andrea Pirlo side could drop to fifth if Napoli beat Inter. Only top four qualify for the Champions League.
