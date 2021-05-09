Juve's UCL hopes under threat after stunning home defeat to Milan | Ripples Nigeria

Juventus’ hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League next season was dealt a huge blow after they fell to a 3-0 home defeat against AC Milan.

The two sides went into the game joint-fourth in Serie A.

Brahim Diaz gave Milan the lead right on half-time before late goals by Ante Rebic and Fikayo Tomori then sealed victory to send Milan third.

Juve are now a point outside the top four with three games left, which includes a home game against this season’s champions Inter Milan.

In other Serie A clashes on Sunday, Roma thrashed Crotone 5-0, Atalanta thrashed Parma 5-2 while Sassuola defeated Genoa 2-1.

Meanwhile, Napoli played a 4-1 win over Spezia over the weekend to climb to second in Serie A, boosting their chances of clinching a Champions League spot.

