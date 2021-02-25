Ka3na hits back at celebrities criticizing her tattoo comments | Ripples Nigeria

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na real name Katherine Jones has responded to the deriding comments from several Nigerian celebrities.

Recall she was called out by various celebrities for disregarding a fan who tattooed her name on her thigh. The reality star has fired back.

In her post on Instagram, Ka3na also addressed the young lady who inked the reality star’s name on her thigh. She accused the young lady of chasing clout and seeking validation from her.

READ ALSO: Nigerian celebrities drag ex-BBNaija housemate, Ka3na, for disregarding fan who honoured her with a tattoo

Taking to Twitter during the early hours of today, Thursday, February 25, she wrote;

”I HAVE MY OFFICIAL LINE ON MY PAGE, DID SHE AT ANY TIME CALL NOR DM ME BEFORE SHARING THE SAID VIDEO AND PICTURE ONLINE?? I FOUND OUT WHEN I STARTED GETTING TAGS FROM BLOGS AND SO I REACTED PUBLICLY AS WELL…???

THANK YOU FOR THE THOUGHT OF TATTING MY NAME ON YOUR PRECIOUS BODY… But that’s all you get for being so desperate as to faking something as deep as SUICIDE. I started life @ 16yrs! I was never desperate!!! My Hard work and CONSISTENCY Brought me this far!

NO TO EMOTIONAL BLACKMAIL AND CYBERBULLYING

I ORIGINALLY WANTED TO REACH OUT TO THE SAID GIRL BUT I DECIDED NOT TO SINCE SHE THOUGHT IT WISE TO GO AGAINST SOMEONE SHE SAID SHE LOVED SO MUCH AND WENT AHEAD TO TATTOO MY NAME ON HER THIGH… AND IN LESS THAN 24Hrs YOU ARE ALREADY GOING AGAINST THE SAID STAR”

