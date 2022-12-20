Kachikwu to return as ADC presidential candidate as court sacks Nwosu-led executive committee

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday ordered the removal of Ralph Nwosu- led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The judge, who nullified all actions taken by the executive committee from August 21 till date, also affirmed Senator Patricia Akwashiki as the party’s authentic national chairman.

The ADC had been rocked by a protracted crisis since the conclusion of its presidential primary in May.

The crisis led to the expulsion of the party’s presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, and seven others for alleged anti-party activities in September.

A faction of ADC loyal to the presidential candidate immediately announced Akwashiki as chairman of the party’s caretaker committee ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Akwashiki’s counsel, Benson Igbanoi, in a chat with journalists in Abuja, said by the court’s order, the actions taken by the Nwosu-led executive between August 21 and December 20, including Kachikwu’s sack had become invalid.

He said the judge perused the ADC constitution and held that the party was bound by its extant constitution.

She, therefore, declared that the actions taken by the defendants were unconstitutional, null and void, and of no legal effect whatsoever.

The matter commenced by means of an originating summons filed by Akwashiki on August 30.

READ ALSO: ADC presidential candidate, Kachikwu, accuses APC govt of scamming Nigerians over cash withdrawal limit policy

In the application, the plaintiff asked the court to determine the following:

“Whether, having regards to Article 2, Article 17 2 m, n, o, p and Article 23 a, b of the Constitution of the African Democratic Congress, 2018 (as amended), the tenure of office of the chairman and members of the National Working Committee elected and sworn into office at the National Convention of the 1st defendant held in Osun on August 28, 2018, does not expire by effluxion of time at the expiration of four years from the date of their being sworn in.

“Whether, having regards to Article 23 (a) and (b) of the Constitution of the ADC 2018 (as amended) and the mandatory requirement for the giving of seven days notice of a National Executive Committee meeting of the 1st defendant summoned by the National Working Committee of the 1st defendant, the purported National Executive Committee meeting held at the instance of the 2nd defendant wherein the tenure of the National Officers of the 1st Defendant elected and sworn into office on August 27, 2018, is not null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

“Whether, having regards to Article 24 (a) of the Constitution of the ADC 2018 (as amended), the National Officers of the 1st defendant can be validly elected or their term of office extended other than by the National Convention of the 1st defendant.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 2nd defendant and the entire National Working Committee of the 1st defendant elected and sworn in on August 28, 2018, from parading themselves or holding themselves out in any manner as the National Chairman and members of the National Working Committee of the 1st defendant.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now