KADUNA: 360 killed, 1389 kidnapped in four months

The Kaduna State government said on Thursday at least 360 people were killed and 1,389 others abducted by bandits and other criminals across the state in the last four months.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stated this when he presented the quarterly security report at the state’s security council meeting in Kaduna.

He said the figures were recorded between January and April.

The commissioner said the Kaduna central senatorial district recorded the highest casualties with 214 deaths, adding that the number of abducted victims include 62 victims of the March 28 attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

He revealed that Ansaru and Boko Haram insurgents had infiltrated some parts of Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas of the state.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai in his remark described the development as a major threat to the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

He said the Boko Haram insurgents are moving in droves from the North-East to North-West with special attention on the Kaduna forests which they considered better than the Sambissa forest.

