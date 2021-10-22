News
Kaduna-Abuja train services to resume Saturday
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Friday the repair works on the damaged section of the Abuja-Kaduna rail track had been completed.
Amaechi, who disclosed this to journalists after inspecting the facility, said train services would resume on the route from Saturday.
The minister added that the government had commenced moves to arrest perpetrators of Wednesday’s attack on a train plying the route.
Gunmen suspected to be bandits Wednesday night bombed a portion of the Kaduna end of the rail track along Dutse and Rijana areas of the state.
The hoodlums opened fire on the train, targeting the driver.
Amaechi said: “The repair work is completed. What is significant is that the repair was done by our Nigerian engineers and completed in record time.
“They moved in today (Friday) and finished today and by tomorrow (Saturday), we expect that the first train will run on the track.
READ ALSO: Bomb attack forces NRC to suspend Kaduna-Abuja train services
“The federal government will fast-track the procurement of digital systems to enhance the security network on the railway.
“The essence of the digital security system is to enable us to know when there is an impact on the rail.
“There is a sensor, when people cross the rail or do anything, we will be able to know and we will be able to forestall this kind of attack.
“We will get the police to be involved so that they will be here before we install the digital security system. I am happy that our people fixed it.
“I am not happy that the security breach took place but what it has done is that it has shown that we actually have the capacity to fix our rail.”
