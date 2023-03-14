News
KADUNA: Aisha Yesufu counters el-Rufai, accuses him of nepotism
Political and rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has countered Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State on his claim of not stealing public fund for personal reasons.
El-Rufai had in a recent Hausa radio programme claimed his hands were clean, saying he never stole from public coffers to enrich himself.
The Governor, who took a jibe at his predecessors in the state, also challenged them to come out and say the same.
El-Rufai claimed the loans secured so far in the state had been judiciously deployed for infrastructural developments.
He said: “The people can see that we executed those projects with the loans we secured. We did not syphon the money to Dubai and buy houses, or go to Jabi road and build a mansion.
“We are not like such people. I became the governor of Kaduna State with only one house located at Danja Street in Unguwan Sarki Kaduna. I’ve completed my tenure, Alhamdulillahi. That is my only house. I don’t have any other house. I didn’t build a mansion. I don’t even need it.”
Mrs Yesufu, who reacted to El-Rufai’s claim via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, accused the governor of nepotism.
“Stealing money is not the only form of corruption. Nepotism is worse”, Yesufu wrote, adding “corruption is manifest in a number of ways, not only stealing from public treasury”.
