Kaduna announces 5 new cases of covid-19 infections, discharges 20 patients

The Kaduna State government led by Governor Nasir El-Rufai has announced that it has recorded five new cases of COVID-19 infections in no fewer than two communities in the state.

This was revealed on Tuesday night in a Twitter post by the Kaduna State Ministry of Health which also informed that twenty COVID-19 patients are due for discharge after treatment.

“Covid-19 Update: 20 patients are due for discharge. Five positive results were recorded out of 138 samples tested.

“Four of the new cases are from Kaduna North while one is from Chikun,” the tweet added.

This came after the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El –Rufai, on Tuesday opened up the state after 75 days of partial lockdown following the invocation of the Quarantine Act.

In a statewide broadcast, the governor paid tribute to the people of the state for their immense sacrifices in the last two and half months as containment measures against COVID-19 were implemented.

He said as from Wednesday, the Quarantine Order would be amended to permit significant reopening of the state, especially businesses and places of worship.

