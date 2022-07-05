Kaduna APC guber candidate, Sani, picks El-Rufai’s deputy, Hadiza Balarabe as running mate

Senator Uba Sani, the APC candidate for governor in Kaduna State, has chosen Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, the governor’s deputy, to be his running mate in the 2023 elections.

Sani announced this on Monday in Kaduna after speaking with some stakeholders in the state.

In a statement made available to reporters, Sani claimed that Balarabe had made a significant contribution to the enormous advancements in infrastructural and human capital development made by the El-Rufai administration.

Read also: Kaduna APC labels Shehu Sani a ‘comedian’ dreaming of succeeding El’Rufai

“Dr Balarabe has demonstrated hard work, punctuality, dedication and team spirit in the discharge of her responsibility as deputy governor which has endeared her to the critical stakeholders in the state.

“I wish to therefore call on the good people of Kaduna State to support the choice of Dr Hadiza Balarabe as my running mate”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now