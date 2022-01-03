Kaduna APC labels Shehu Sani a ‘comedian’ dreaming of succeeding El’Rufai

The Kaduna State Chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress has taken a dig at one-time Senator, Shehu Sani over his governorship ambition and pledge to revamp the economy and fortunes of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Publicity Secretary-elect, APC Kaduna State, Salisu Tanko Wusono, who likened the Senator to a comedian dreaming of succeeding Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Wusono stated that the APC has “established a new standard for governance in the state, setting the bar very high because that is what the people of Kaduna State deserve.”

According to the statement, this was evidenced by the various policy and legislative reforms and concrete, visible projects instituted by the Governor.

“This solid record ensures that the APC has established itself as the party that has made a positive difference, putting people first and changing Kaduna State for the better.”

In its mockery of Sani‘s ambition, the APC said, “with the next general elections approaching, all sorts of characters are trying to disrespect the people of Kaduna State by treating the contest for the next governorship of the state as if it is a grand comedy. Our party knows that the people of Kaduna State have seen consistent good governance since 2015 and they will not allow nonentities to ruin it for them.

READ ALSO: Gov Sule rejects predictions on APC break-up after Buhari’s exit from power

“The APC has changed the democratic game in Kaduna State, making politics and governance an arena for the serious and the accomplished. 2023 will further confirm that Kaduna State is not an arena for those who have never run anything, who do not have any understanding of development or any appreciation of governance as a serious undertaking.

“Our party is proud that the government of Malam Nasir El-Rufai has amply justified the confidence that the people have twice shown in him and the APC at the ballot box. The government of Malam Nasir El-Rufai has faithfully implemented the APC manifesto. And in so doing has changed Kaduna State for the better, in a way that has never been done before.

“Governance is a serious activity, meant for those with a track record of serious endeavours, vision, values and clear policies. It is not for idle bloggers that think that decades of scavenging off the woes of people qualify them for leadership. Neither is it for persons whose record as civil servants contains no hint that they are capable of serious responsibility. It is not for persons who for two years remained clueless when fate handed them power, concentrating instead on their own vain looks and grand titles. This cast of characters is clear evidence that the PDP is clearly wedded to the sorry past, but the people of Kaduna State have moved on.

“The PDP is often quick to introduce politics but just like in 2015 and 2019, the people of Kaduna State will reject a party that for 16 years was unable to do much to either inspire progress and development or deliver good governance.

“Our people have seen beyond those who think that their own bread is buttered by promoting dependence rather than a serious effort to address poverty, empower people and expand equal opportunity.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now