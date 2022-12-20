Kaduna APC postpones town hall, condemns killing of 28 in two communities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council in Kaduna State on Tuesday described as unfortunate the bandit attacks in some communities of Kaura local government area of the state.

Bandits had on Sunday night killed 28 people and injured several others in separate attacks in Malagum 1 and Sokwong communities of Kaura LGA.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Director-General, Prof. Muhammad Bello, the council announced the suspension of the town hall meeting slated for Wednesday in honour of the victims of the attacks.

It also commiserated with the heads of the communities over the killing of the residents.

The statement read: “The unfortunate attack, which is coming on the heels of relative peace in Kaduna State, following aerial bombardment by the Nigerian Air Force and attacks by ground troops, has thrown Kaura Area Council, Kaduna State, and the entire country into mourning over the loss of lives and properties.

“As a mark of respect to the souls of the deceased, and in mourning with the families of the bereaved, the Kaduna State APC Campaign Council has suspended its Town Hall Meeting, which was scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 21st December, 2022.”

“The APC Campaign Council is extending its condolence to the Kagoro traditional institution, the good people of Kaura Local Government Council, and Kaduna State Government over this unfortunate incident.”

