Kaduna APC suspends women leader for criticising Gov Sani over attack on El-Rufai

The Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has suspended its Women Leader, Maryam Suleiman, for criticising Governor Uba Sani over his claims of inheriting huge debts from the administration of the immediate past governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

In a letter conveying the suspension of Suleiman signed by the APC Chairman and Secretary of Badarawa/Malali ward, Ali Maishago and Zakkah Bassahuwa respectively, and dated March 31st, the party said the women leader was suspended for allegedly defaming the character of Governor Sani.

She was also accused of unauthorised publicity of the party’s dispute with the aim of discrediting the personality of the governor, as well as allegedly sending thugs to attack the governor’s Political Adviser, Manzo Maigari.

The suspension letter served Suleiman stated that her suspension would subsists until further investigation is conducted by constituted authority.

Part of the letter reads:

“The Badarawa/Malal/ Ward APC Executive Committee, after due deliberations and careful examinations on the viral video clip released on 30th March 2024, via social networks: Facebook, WhatsApp, and Tiktok which is against the constitution of our dear party, APC as stated in article 21.2 (v);

“In view of the above, below are the gross misconducts where the subsequent suspension relied upon:

“Defamation of character of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State Malam Uba Sani.

“Unauthorized publicity of the party dispute that discredited the personality of the Executive Governor of Kaduna State.

“Furthermore, from today Sunday 31 of March 2024, the leadership of APC Badarawa/Malali Ward unanimously resolved to suspend Hajiya Maryam Suleiman (Mai Rusau) from the Party pending further investigation on the matter from the constituted authority.”

Suleiman ran into trouble with the party following Uba’s allegations at a town townhall meeting on Saturday where he said he inherited a debt burden of $587 million, N85 billion and 115 contractual liabilities from the administration of el-Rufai.

The governor had also attributed the inability of the government to pay the salaries of civil servants due to the inherited debt which had become a burden that is eating deep into the state’s coffers.

The allegations had drawn the ire of supporters of the former governor, including his son, Bashir, who accused Sani of incompetence and profligacy.

Suleiman, an ally of the former governor, also rose in support of El-Rufai and in a video, criticised Sani over the remarks, urging him to desist from blaming his predecessor.

