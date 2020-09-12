Kaduna Assembly approves full surgical castration as penalty for r*pists

The Kaduna State government has approved full surgical castration as capital punishment for those convicted or found guilty of rape in the state.

The penalty was approved on Friday by the state assembly and it awaits the assent of Governor El-Rufai who will now need to sign the bill for it to become law in the state.

Speaking after its approval, the state commissioner for women affairs and social development, Hafsat Baba, described it as a “welcome development” and said that it will serve as a “deterrent” for rapists.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, had also advocated death penalty for rape and related offences while also calling for stiffer penalty for other dehumanising treatment against children.

Tallen who made the call on Friday during the flag-off of the National Cooking Gas and Tree Planting project held in Girei town, headquarter of Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State, also advocated stiff penalties for child labour offences.

