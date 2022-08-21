Kaduna Assembly dismisses report of impeachment plot against Gov El-Rufai

The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Sunday dismissed the report of an impeachment plot against Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

A report emerged on social media late on Saturday night that the parliament had started the impeachment process against the governor over alleged corruption.

However, in a statement issued by his media aide, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Zailani, urged Nigerians to disregard the report.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai threatens to sack Kaduna varsity lecturers involved in ASUU strike

He described the report as the handiwork of mischief-makers who were not comfortable with the harmonious working relationship between the executive and legislature in the state.

“The report which also said the relationship between the governor and the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Zailani, has been frosty for quite some time now is also nothing but the figment of the imagination of the writer and perhaps their sponsors,” Zailani added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now