News
Kaduna Assembly dismisses report of impeachment plot against Gov El-Rufai
The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Sunday dismissed the report of an impeachment plot against Governor Nasir El-Rufai.
A report emerged on social media late on Saturday night that the parliament had started the impeachment process against the governor over alleged corruption.
However, in a statement issued by his media aide, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Zailani, urged Nigerians to disregard the report.
READ ALSO: El-Rufai threatens to sack Kaduna varsity lecturers involved in ASUU strike
He described the report as the handiwork of mischief-makers who were not comfortable with the harmonious working relationship between the executive and legislature in the state.
“The report which also said the relationship between the governor and the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Zailani, has been frosty for quite some time now is also nothing but the figment of the imagination of the writer and perhaps their sponsors,” Zailani added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...