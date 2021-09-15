Kaduna Assembly impeaches majority leader

Members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly on Wednesday impeached the House Majority Leader, Haruna Inuwa.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Tanimu Musa, confirmed the development to journalists after the day’s plenary in Kaduna.

Inuwa, who is representing Doka/Gabasawa State Constituency in the Assembly, was impeached after the lawmakers passed a vote of no confidence on him.

READ ALSO: Ex-Kaduna Assembly speaker, Jumare dies

17 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House signed the lawmaker’s impeachment letter.

Musa said the House unanimously removed Inuwa over his poor handling of legislative procedures.

He said: “Therefore, Mabo remained impeached and the House will soon announce the new majority leader.”

Join the conversation

Opinions