Kaduna Assembly suspends two local council chairmen

The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended the Chairman of Chikun Local Government Area, Mr. Salasi Musa, and his Giwa LGA counterpart, Mr. Abubakar Lawal, for alleged misappropriation of funds.

The lawmakers took the decision at the plenary following a motion by a member representing Zaria Kewaye Constituency, Alhaji Ahmed Chokali.

Chokali said the House cannot continue to watch while the council chairmen flout the state’s local government guidelines.

He subsequently moved the motion for the investigation of the LGAs’ affairs by the House.

The lawmaker said: “I stand here to move the motion that this House should conduct an investigation under Section 128 of the constitution to investigate the affairs of the two local government areas.”

He also urged the House to suspend the two chairmen in order to allow proper investigation of the allegations against them.

The parliament thereafter suspended the two chairmen and handed over the affairs of the local councils to their deputies.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani, directed the House Committee on Local Government to carry out the investigation and report back to the parliament.

