Kaduna ASUU dares El-Rufai, says no threat can make them suspend strike

Members of the Kaduna State chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), have dared Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s threat to sack them if they do not resume work with immediate effect, saying they would not be intimidated by the governor, neither will such threats force its members in the state-owned university to suspend the ongoing national strike.

Ripples Nigeria had, in July, reported how el-Rufai had threatened to sack any lecturer of the Kaduna State University (KASU) who continued to participate in the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

While speaking on a statewide radio programme, the Governor had ordered the striking lecturers to return to classrooms with immediate effect or have their appointments terminated.

We have been telling the KASU lecturers that they have no problem with the state government. ASUU’s problem is with the Federal government. Therefore, why will our staff who have no problems with us join the strike?

“If this continues, I will wake up one day to sack them all, I swear to God. We will sack them all and declare their positions vacant on the pages of newspapers,” he had said.

But in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday, the ASUU Chairman in the state, Dr Peter Adamu, said the government’s threat and a statement issued by the KASU management threatening its academic staff to resume work or face sanctions, would not force them to abandon the nationwide industrial action.

Dr Adamu said the strike is not only legitimate but is backed by national and international laws.

“There is no section of the law of Kaduna State University or Staff Condition of Service that stipulates any form of sanction on lecturers participating in an action that will benefit the University,” he said.

He went on to explain that the constitution of Nigeria which is the highest document guiding all activities in the country had guaranteed the right to strike.

“Thecl strike action is for the betterment of the University system, Kaduna State University inclusive. In KASU, most of the buildings are in bad shape; staff training, among others, are all products of this kind of struggle.

“The academic staff are not concerned about any threat that would come from any quarter. Even during the military era, such threat came and they were overturned by courts of the land,” he added.

