KADUNA ATTACK: Nigerians live in perpetual fear, serial mourning – Shehu Sani

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani on Wednesday lamented the growing insecurity in the country, saying Nigerians now live in perpetual fear and serial mourning.

Sani, who was reacting to bandits’ attack in Bakali village, Giwa local government area of Kaduna State, said on his Twitter handle that Nigerians now witness ceaseless funeral as bandits, terrorists, and kidnappers are having a free rein.

In the attack, the criminals burnt at least 10 people to death and razed properties in the area.

He said: “The report that bandits locked, burnt and roasted 16 people alive in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State is tragic and condemnable. We live in times of perpetual fear and serial mourning.

“The nation is tragically in a ceaseless funeral; as the tears of one family dry up, that of another gushes.”

