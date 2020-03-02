KADUNA ATTACKS: Shehu Sani charges northern governors to protect citizens

A former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, on Monday condemned the bandits’ attacks that killed 50 people in Kaduna State.

In a statement he personally signed, the fiery ex-lawmaker blamed the northern governors for allegedly allowing killings and kidnappings to become daily occurrences in the region.

The armed men had in the early hours of Sunday attacked four communities in Igabi local government area of the state, burnt down houses, vehicles, and infants.

Sani said the north must wake up to the incessant killings or perish.

He alleged that the figures of Muslim victims are not seen to be much because the Islamic leaders massage the ego of governments, while the Christian leaders are speaking out and staging protests.

He said: “Northern governors are still playing the ostrich, afraid of confronting the federal government and taking independent action to protect their people while the killings and the kidnappings go on.

“The pervasive insecurity in the north is reinforced and sustained by the silence and sycophancy of its elites as much as the inaction of the government.

“Muslims are not much being seen as victims of the killings in the north because many Islamic leaders prefer to massage the image of the government in the face of the killings of their followers while Christian clerics are leading protests on the streets.”

He urged the northern governors to come up with a regional security outfit to protect lives and properties in the region.

Sani added: “The north must wake up, buckle up or perish.

“When our people are repeatedly and tragically killed or abducted and we speak out, the only response that comes from the government and its hired agents is that we are ‘politicising the issue of security.’

“Northern governors must come out with a regional security outfit to protect their people or continue to wait for Godot.

“The level of insecurity in the north has become infectious to the country and contagious to the West African sub-region.”

