News
Kaduna bandit leader displays new naira notes, boasts of plenty sacks of money in video
A bandit leader in Kaduna State, Kachalla Baleri, on Thursday flaunted the new naira votes in a freshly released video.
Nigerians had in the last few days trooped to banks and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) stands across the country in a bid to get cash for their daily needs.
Baleri has been on the wanted list of security agents for terrorising communities in Kaduna State
In the video, the bandit was seen alongside some of his foot soldiers displaying the new N200 and N1000 notes.
Baleri, who spoke in Hausa language, said he had used some of the new notes to buy ammunition.
He also boasted that he had stored several new naira notes in sacks.
He said: “We want to send a message to Nigerians, their leaders, and the masses, to be fair and just because of God and his holy prophet.
“All the tribalism that is happening in the country will not solve anything unless things are done because of God.
“They (government) redesigned the naira, poor people who are innocent don’t even know about it. Some don’t even own up to N10,000. They have to wake up early in the morning to go and hustle.
“We are just showing them a little out of what we have. We have plenty sacks of the new money and Only God knows the amount of the new notes that we have.”
Investigations
