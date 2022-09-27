Metro
KADUNA: Bandits threaten to kill nursing mother, new baby if N50m ransom is not paid in 48 hrs
A group of bandits who abducted a heavily pregnant woman in Kaduna State have threatened to kill the woman and the new born baby she was delivered of if her family fails to pay a ransom of N50 million in 48 hours.
A family member of the nursing mother said the woman was abducted when some bandits invaded the Tudun Mun Tsira Village of Zangon Shanu, Samaru in Sabon Gari Local Government Area of the state on Friday, July 17, 2022, and abducted the heavily pregnant woman, who came to visit her sick mother.
The woman was to later give birth to a baby girl in the kidnappers’ den, according to the relative who claims to be the woman’s younger brother.
Narrating the incident to journalists on Monday, the woman’s brother who gave his name as Kabir Yusuf, said the bandits called the family earlier in the day and gave them two days to pay the N50 million ransom or they would kill the woman and her unborn child.
Read also: Bandits kidnap 45 worshippers from Kaduna church, demand N200m
Yusuf who said he had been the one negotiating with the bandits since his sister was abducted, called on well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid by donating generously to save his sister from the hand of bandits.
According to Yusuf, the family had begged the abductors and offered the sum of N6.5 million they managed to raise after selling family property but the bandits have refused to back down.
Calls to the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mohammed Jalige, to confirm the story before going to press were not responded to.
