Kaduna bans inter-state transportation of livestock

The Kaduna State government on Thursday banned the transportation of livestock from the state to other states.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, said the ban took immediate effect.

Aruwan also announced the suspension of activities at the Kawo weekly market in Kaduna North local government area of the state.

He added that the decision was taken after wide consultations and a thorough review of the security situation in the state.

He warned that the transportation of donkeys into the state has become a criminal offence and anyone found culpable would be prosecuted accordingly.

The commissioner said: “The government of Kaduna State wishes to highlight that the previous directives suspending weekly markets, and selling of petrol in jerry cans in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kajuru LGAs as well as the ban on the felling of trees for timber, firewood and charcoal, and other commercial purposes in Birnin Gwari, Kachia, Kajuru, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi, and Kauru LGAs, are still in force.

“Citizens are hereby informed that all these directives will be vigorously enforced by security agencies.”

