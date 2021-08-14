Kaduna, BOI, inaugurate ICT hub

The Kaduna State Government, in collaboration with the Bank of Industry (BOI) on Friday, inaugurated the Kada Hive Innovation and Technology Hub in Kaduna in efforts to checkmate youth restiveness.

The government said the ICT hub was meant to expand the skills of youths, and promote business opportunities in the state.

The governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who was represented by the deputy governor of the Stae, Hadiza Balarabe, at the event, said the initiative was part of efforts by the state government and the Bank of Industry (BOI) in seeking to increase technology and innovation adoption by businesses in the state and the country in general.

El-Rufai said: “This Technology Incubation and Innovation Centre is one of the six funded by the Bank of Industry in the country,” adding that “It is designed to provide workspace, dedicated power supply, internet connectivity and office facilities for individuals and groups in the technology and innovation business.

“Undoubtedly, this will increase productivity and enable individuals and businesses without office buildings and facilities to pursue their dreams, create products and services. Additionally, Kada Hive Hub will improve Kaduna State’s Technology and Innovation ecosystem as it seeks to build the skills sets of those involved in technology businesses in Kaduna State.”

On his part, the Chairman, Board of Directors of BOI, Aliyu Dikko, said that the bank in the struggle to advance the country’s economy, decided to initiate the project jointly with the state government.

He pointed out that, “technology hub is meant to provide skills development and thus creating new technology among Kaduna youths.”

“The Bank’s mission is to transform the Nigerian economy,” adding that “high technology adoption is a potential enabler for nation’s growth,” he concluded.

