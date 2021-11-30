Kaduna CAN accuses Gov El-Rufai of ‘hidden agenda’ over four-day workweek policy

The Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has accused Governor Nasir El-Rufai of engaging in politics with civil servants and residents of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the state chairman of CAN, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, in the aftermath of the pronouncement of a four-day workweek by the governor.

El-Rufai had said the state government would begin implementing the transitional arrangement in the public service starting from December 1, 2021.

However, the CAN Chairman urged caution, stating that the citizens of the state had been subjected to pains by this government through some of its unpopular policies.

He advised civil servants in the state not to celebrate the policy yet until they were convinced that there was no hidden agenda behind it.

“Workers must be sure that the policy is not aimed at reducing their salaries.

“They must be convinced that the government will not wake up one day with another shocking news of salary reduction since the five day working days have been reduced to four.”

“How can a state that is not secured talk about giving workers time for agriculture and be with family when bandits move about freely, terrorising people in their homes, on the farms, and on the highways!

“How can one spend time with family when you have nothing to feed them or provide for their basic needs?” Hayab said.

