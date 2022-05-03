Kaduna CAN disowns Pastor who charged members N310k for flight ticket to heaven

The Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has disowned a certain Pastor Ade Abraham for allegedly asking his church members to pay him a fee of N310,000 to get flight tickets to heaven.

The Kaduna-based Pastor Abraham had become a sensation last week when news broke that he had mandated his members who wanted to go to heaven to pay the amount and after collecting the money, he took them to a location in Ekiti State where he told them was the take off point for the heavenly flight.

But in a statement on Tuesday by the Chairman of the state, Rev John Joseph Hayab, the association said the Pastor was not a member of CAN in the state nor his church registered with the body.

“A faceless character like Pastor Ade Abraham can easily give the faith of the community a bad name, especially that CAN cannot trace his whereabouts or find any useful information about his being in Kaduna state.

“Is it possible that Ade Abraham before becoming spiritual had lived in Kaduna or did he come to Kaduna for a visit? How can we have such a pastor and nobody knows him only for us to read about his drama in the media whereas the journalists in Kaduna do not have this information?”

“CAN Kaduna State appeals to whosoever knows pastor Ade Abraham or the location of a church in Kaduna linked to the alleged person to furnish our association with the information so that we could work with security agencies to prevent what could further compound the security challenges faced in the state.

“CAN will not decide what sermon her priests should preach but CAN will not hesitate to expose fake preachers when she finds one, especially when the sermon contradicts the teachings contained in the Holy Scriptures.

“CAN, therefore, calls for a proper investigation of Pastor Ade Abraham’s identity, and the location of his ministry to put the record straight to avoid creating panic and misleading the public.

“If Pastor Ade Abraham’s camp is in Ekiti and the sacred place where God is coming to rapture those who have paid their rapture fees, why is Kaduna in the story or does he have another strip that the rapture will happen in Kaduna?

“CAN wish to advise the Christian faith not to rush into accepting every kind of teaching without first studying the Scriptures to understand if what the preacher says is true like the Berean believers who studied the Scriptures, day and night, to confirm what the Apostle Paul was saying was true. May God deliver us from unholy preachers in Jesus’ name,” the statement seen by Ripples Nigeria read.

