Kaduna CAN mobilises march against drug abuse among youths

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter, Monday decried the rise in drug abuse and addiction among youths in the state.

The State CAN Chairman, John Hayab, said this during a victory praise and worship march in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area, that drug abuse and addiction was fast becoming a trend in the society.

“CAN in Kaduna State is saying no to drug addiction and that’s why we came to Kafanchan.

“We are speaking to pastors, women and youths if there’s anything they can do for us to overcome this because if you are in your senses, when an enemy strikes, you will know how to react.

“But when you are drunk and out of your mind, an enemy can even destroy you and you can do nothing; you will not be useful to the society neither can you help yourself,” he added.

He urged all stakeholders to kick against the menace.

“We must preach against drugs in our churches, in our community meetings and everywhere.

“That is why I am challenging all pastors today; If you don’t speak against drugs, the problem will only get worse.

“We want to see a better community. A community of peace, prosperity and good health because drug addiction disrupt these things entirely and that is why we want to fight it,” he added.

He further appealed to government at all levels to support agencies working to rehabilitate drug addicts.

“If there is anything we need to do now is to work together. Government must support agencies working to help rehabilitate drug addicts,” Mr Hayab said.

