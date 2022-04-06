Kaduna CAN reveals type of leader needed to end killings in state

Amid the raging insecurity in the state, the Kaduna State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has revealed the type of leadership needed to heal tensions amongst residents in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Kaduna CAN Chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, who also noted that the state needs a loving, caring, and empathetic leader

“Kaduna people want a leader who will unite them not a person that will create more division and exploit their little differences and misunderstanding for political gains.”

“Kaduna people will want a leader who will think Kaduna, talk Kaduna, stay in Kaduna, invest in Kaduna people, and build Kaduna people, not a leader who only milks Kaduna to build people who have no interest or stake in Kaduna just to expand his political cloud.

“Kaduna people want leaders who will see everyone in Kaduna as his siblings, father, mother, aunty, uncle, or in general, everyone as his family treating everyone with love and dignity for the overall development of the state.

“What the citizens of the state are going through has no religion, tribe, or section. We are all suffering insecurity where lives of innocent citizens are being killed on a daily basis and properties worth unimaginable magnitude are destroyed leaving people in abject poverty with no one to ameliorate their agony,” the clergy stated.

He went on to say that the time has come for the people of the state to reconsider the path forward for a true servant leader.

Hayab further emphasised that with unity of purpose, the state has what it takes to be a model for others in the country to follow.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai had cautioned communities in the state against shielding suspected criminals in their midst.

Bandits had on March 20 killed 34 persons and razed over 200 houses razed during an attack on four communities in Kaura LGA.

He said: “It is of great concern how communities shield criminals living amongst them. There are criminals in every ethnic group and in every religion.

“If we want to end this kind of problem, we must be ready to give up those we suspect to be criminals even if they are our sons and daughters.”

