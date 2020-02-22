Kaduna confirms new case of Lassa fever

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed Baloni, on Saturday, confirmed a new case of Lassa fever in the state.

The commissioner told journalists at a press briefing in Kaduna that the victim, a 40 –year- old man is currently receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Control Centre (IDCC) in the state.

She said: “This brings to two the number of confirmed cases receiving treatment at the IDCC at the moment.

She said Kaduna State has recorded eight confirmed cases of Lassa fever since the outbreak of the disease in the state on January 22.

However, four persons have died from Lassa fever in the state.

Baloni added: “Out of the eight confirmed cases, the first patient has died due to late presentation, while the 2nd and 3rd cases have been cured, affirmed negative and discharged. However, the 4th and 5th cases were diagnosed after they had died.

“Similarly, the 6th case had travelled from Ebonyi State and is receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Control Centre (IDCC). In addition, the 7th, who is also deceased, had travelled from Kebbi State but died while on admission at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria, before being diagnosed.”

