Kaduna Correctional Service denies knowledge of El-Zakzaky’s wife testing positive for COVID-19

Kaduna Correctional Service Centre (NSC) has denied knowledge of Zeenat, wife of leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, testing positive for COVID-19.

Mohammmed, El-Zakzaky, son of the couple had claimed that the mother had been infected with COVID-19 but that Kaduna Prison was yet to take her to an isolation centre for medical care.

However, responding to the claim on Friday, the Kaduna NSC Controller, Ibrahim Maradun, denied the claim.

He said though officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) conducted COVID-19 test for Zeenat on Wednesday, January 20, that the centre was yet to receive the result of the test.

He added that Zeenat had been in isolation since her sample was taken contrary to the claim by the son.

“As far as I am concerned, the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) officials took her sample on Wednesday around 5pm and I am yet to receive the result.”

“She has been in isolation since the day and her personal physician has been seeing her from time to time in the company of the doctors representing the state and the correctional service,” Maradun said.

He also said that there was no incident of COVID-19 “in any of our facilities, as all our inmates are safe and highly protected from the virus”.

