Kaduna doctor dies of covid-19

A Kaduna based doctor, Clement Bakam has died of complications from COVID-19, officials confirmed.

In a statement on Wednesday, public relations officer of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Kaduna, Abdulsalam Abdulrazak said the deceased died following Covid-19 complication.

“On behalf of the chairman, I regret to announce the sad demise of our brother and colleague Dr Clement Bakam following complications of COVID-19,” the PRO said.

“Until his death he was the Program manager, Kaduna State Emergency routine immunization Coordination Centre (KadSERICC)

