 Kaduna Electoral Commission, best in Nigeria –El'Rufai | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Kaduna Electoral Commission, best in Nigeria –El’Rufai

Published

23 mins ago

on

El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has described the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KDSIEC) as the best state electoral management body in the country.

According to the governor, the Kaduna Commission conducted the cleanest and best local government elections in the nation’s history.

The governor made this known while swearing in members of the State Independent Electoral Commission on Tuesday, March 2.

El-Rufai also disclosed that the commission is the first to use Electronic Voting Machines to conduct the local government election.

The governor noted that the State Electoral Commission conducted the local government election where the sitting government lost some local governments, adding that this is unprecedented.

‘’Usually, in the history of this state and many other states, the ruling party wins every local government; or may be loses one or two wards. But because of the integrity and commitment of the members and Chairman of the state electoral commission in our first term in office, our commission conducted perhaps, the cleanest and best election at the state level in Nigeria’s history,’’ he added.

Read also: KADUNA: PDP disagrees with tribunal over judgment on El’Rufai

El Rufai, who said that he is very proud to have re-nominated virtually all the members of the commission back to the office, implored the commissioners to ‘’continue to set the best example of conducting elections at the state level in Nigeria.”

The governor charged them ‘’to build on the foundations you laid and conduct the next local government elections in the cleanest and most transparent manner possible.

‘’This state government does not want to appoint interim administrators or Interim Management Committee or any sort of unelected leaders in any local government because it is against the provisions of the constitution.

‘’We want the commission to ensure that elections are conducted before the expiration of the term of office of the current local government chairmen which ends sometime in June. This is why it is necessary to announce the timetable, to give the notice for election.”

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports17 hours ago

D’Tigress to begin Olympics campaign with USA clash, D’Tigers battle Australia

The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress will be kicking off their Tokyo Olympics campaign with a clash against the United...
Sports18 hours ago

Moses reveals why he didn’t return to Inter to reunite with ‘best coach’ Conte

Nigerian winger, Victor Moses has revealed the real reason why he could not return to Inter Milan after the 2019-20...
Sports19 hours ago

Ancelotti wants Iwobi, Everton teammates to enjoy ‘top four’ feeling even for one day

Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti is hoping that Everton would beat West Brom on Thursday for an ‘opportunity’ to enjoy being...
Sports2 days ago

Ighalo bags brace in Al-Shabab’s away victory

Odion Ighalo continued his fantastic reign in Saudi Arabia as he bagged his second and third goal for Al-Shabab on...
Sports2 days ago

I’d rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine –Jamaica’s Yohan Blake

Olympic champion and Jamaican sprinter, Yohan Blake has said he would rather miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games than get...

Latest Tech News

Latest18 hours ago

Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter ban on political adverts prompts calls for Facebook to do same Twitter ban on political adverts prompts calls for Facebook to do same
Latest20 hours ago

Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation

In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Latest2 days ago

Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
Tech4 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Tech5 days ago

Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Latest5 days ago

Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents

Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.