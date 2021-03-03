Kaduna Electoral Commission, best in Nigeria –El'Rufai | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Kaduna Electoral Commission, best in Nigeria –El’Rufai
Governor Nasir El-Rufai has described the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KDSIEC) as the best state electoral management body in the country.
According to the governor, the Kaduna Commission conducted the cleanest and best local government elections in the nation’s history.
The governor made this known while swearing in members of the State Independent Electoral Commission on Tuesday, March 2.
El-Rufai also disclosed that the commission is the first to use Electronic Voting Machines to conduct the local government election.
The governor noted that the State Electoral Commission conducted the local government election where the sitting government lost some local governments, adding that this is unprecedented.
‘’Usually, in the history of this state and many other states, the ruling party wins every local government; or may be loses one or two wards. But because of the integrity and commitment of the members and Chairman of the state electoral commission in our first term in office, our commission conducted perhaps, the cleanest and best election at the state level in Nigeria’s history,’’ he added.
El Rufai, who said that he is very proud to have re-nominated virtually all the members of the commission back to the office, implored the commissioners to ‘’continue to set the best example of conducting elections at the state level in Nigeria.”
The governor charged them ‘’to build on the foundations you laid and conduct the next local government elections in the cleanest and most transparent manner possible.
‘’This state government does not want to appoint interim administrators or Interim Management Committee or any sort of unelected leaders in any local government because it is against the provisions of the constitution.
‘’We want the commission to ensure that elections are conducted before the expiration of the term of office of the current local government chairmen which ends sometime in June. This is why it is necessary to announce the timetable, to give the notice for election.”
