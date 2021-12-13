Kaduna #EndSars panel submits report to Gov El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday, recieved the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Acts of Police Brutality in Kaduna State led by Justice David Wyom, at the Government House, with a promise to set up a White Paper committee to implement the recommendations made by the panel.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, El-Rufai said the “state government will study the report and its recommendations and issue a White Paper in response.”

He further called for a decentralised police system that will operate with the highest regard for the law and rights and dignity of citizens.

“It is my pleasure to receive the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into acts of brutality by Police personnel in Kaduna State.

“When we inaugurated this Commission on 19th October, 2020, it was done in response to serious concerns about police accountability expressed across the country.

“You will recall that the Federal Government and the state governments endorsed the demand for reforms to policing.

“Therefore, the 36 state governors agreed under the auspices of the National Economic Council to establish judicial commissions of inquiry into acts of police brutality in every state.

“The Kaduna State Government complied with this agreement and appointed this Commission to help in establishing accountability for unlawful conduct by police personnel and to create a platform for victims and their families to receive redress for their pain and loss.

“Apart from the work of the Commission of Inquiry, the country needs to resolve the constitutional arrangement for policing, especially its funding, its governance, its training and professionalism and the welfare of its personnel.

“The crisis of policing remains a national emergency. It is in the interest of everyone that our country builds an efficient police force, large enough to be effective, sufficiently decentralised to understand the terrain and build local support, properly trained, equipped and resourced for the job and operating with the highest regard for the law and rights and dignity of citizens.

“As I receive this report, I wish to register the gratitude of the Kaduna State Government, to Hon. Justice David Shiri Wyom and the seven other members of this Commission of Inquiry for their service.

“The government will study the report and its recommendations and issue a White Paper.”

