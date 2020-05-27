Kaduna extends COVID-19 lockdown for another 2 weeks

Kaduna government led by Governor Nasir el-Rufai has extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state for another two weeks beginning from June 1.

This was made public in a broadcast on Tuesday by the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe.

The deputy governor maintained that the two-day lockdown relaxation window remained Wednesdays and Thursdays but said that from June 1, the relaxation window would be extended to three days, to include Tuesdays.

The lockdown in the state and other quarantine orders by the state government started on March 26, after its expiration on April 26, it was extended to May 26.

During the broadcast, the deputy governor, who is also the Chairperson of the COVID-19 Task Force in the state, added that the state would not relent in monitoring and ensuring that residents’ comply to the safety guideline such as wearing of face masks, washing of hands and avoiding large gatherings.

She vowed that government wood impose stricter measures should the guidelines be violated.

