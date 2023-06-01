Kaduna farmers lament as bandits impose N10m levy on communities

Local farmers in communities in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have been thrown into confusion after bandits imposed a N10 million levy on them with the condition that they must pay the fine or forget farming this year.

Chairman of Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Ishaq Usman Kasai, who disclosed this in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Thursday, said the farmers were living in fear as they cannot go to their farmlands which would ultimately affect food production.

“Just this week, the bandits imposed N10 million levies on three farming communities, namely: Sabon-Layi, Tashar Keji and Ruwan Rana, where they gave these communities three days, which expired on Tuesday 30/5/2023, to meet up this demand or be attacked,” Kasai said.

“Disturbingly, the bandits continue to impose levies on farming communities in the area. We appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the security challenges in the Birnin-Gwari council and by extension, Kaduna State, for total restoration of peace.

“The insecurity situation in the area is a serious cause for concern and Birnin-Gwari people were being kidnapped and killed by bandits daily.

“The economy of the people, which solely depends on farming, has been seriously crippled by the activities of bandits.

“The people no longer have access to their farmlands due to insecurity; most schools have closed down while economic activities have been halted in the council.

“Our women and children are becoming Internally Displaced Person(s) IDPs, on a daily basis. Just last Sunday night, Dadin Kowa village was attacked and sacked by bandits on motorcycles wielding different kinds of rifles,” Kasai added.

