Kaduna gov, El-Rufai, confirms 13 new cases of COVID-19 infections

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has confirmed no fewer than 13 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the state as the deadly disease continues to spread across the country.

Governor El-Rufai confirmed this on Tuesday via a post on Twitter where he also informed that there were 92 active cases and 4 fatalities from the total number of 111 cases recorded in the state.

The tweet by Governor El-Rufai read; “13 more Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the State.

“There are 92 active cases and 4 fatalities from the total number of 111 cases recorded in the State.

This development comes after the Kaduna State Commissioner for Human Resources and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, said Sunday the state government had freed 210 Quranic Education students (Almajiris) after they completed their two-week quarantine in the state.

She said the children were among the 680 students who were returned from the neighbouring states because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commissioner said the Almajiris who were sent back to the state from Niger, Bauchi, Gombe and Kano states tested negative for COVID-19.

