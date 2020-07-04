Kaduna gov, El-Rufai, confirms 17 new cases of COVID-19

The Kaduna State government led by Governor Nasir El-Rufai has confirmed that it has recorded no fewer than 17 new cases of the dreaded COVID-19 disease in the state.

This was confirmed in a Twitter post on Friday night by the Kaduna State Ministry of Health, which informed that the 17 new cases were part of the 83 samples tested for the virus.

It also added in the post on Twitter that the recorded cases were from Kaduna North and Chikun.

The tweet said: “COVID-19 Update: On Friday, 3 July 2020, 17 samples returned positive out of 83 analyzed. The new cases are from Kaduna North (12) and Chikun (5).”

This came days after the state government confirmed that it had recorded no fewer than 16 more cases of the dreaded COVID-19 disease in the state which were part of the new 252 samples tested for the virus.

