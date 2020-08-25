Kaduna gov, El-Rufai confirms 30 new cases of covid-19 infections

The Kaduna State government led by Governor Nasir El-Rufai has confirmed no fewer than 30 new cases of COVID-19 infections after 283 people were tested for the virus in the State.

This was disclosed in a Twitter update on Monday by the State Ministry of Health which further revealed that the new cases were recorded in Jaba, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Zaria, Chikun and Lere.

The update reads thus in full; “Covid-19 Update, 21 August 2020: 47 patients are due for discharge. 63 samples tested positive out of 281.

“Covid-19 Update, 24 August 2020: 69 patients are due for discharge. 30 persons tested positive out of 283 samples analyzed,” the tweet reads.

“The new cases are from Jaba 18, Kaduna North 6, two each from Kaduna South and Zaria, and one each from Chikun and Lere,” it added.

This came days after the state governor lifted the ban on daily prayers and services in worship centres.

Governor El-Rufai, however, warned that worshipers must comply with health protocols.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Muyiwa Adekeye, who disclosed this in a statement, said the decision was taken on the recommendation of the state’s Task Force on COVID-19.

