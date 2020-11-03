Kaduna gov, El-Rufai, reveals those behind hijack of #EndSARS protests

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has revealed those he says were responsible for hijacking the peaceful #EndSARS protests in the state which later turned violent.

Governor El-Rufai who made the revelation in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday said that the peaceful #EndSARS protests were hijacked by anti-democratic forces.

The governor, who issued the statement after a meeting of the Northern Governors Forum and traditional rulers in Kaduna, noted that the organisers of the #EndSARS protests had the best of intentions.

READ ALSO: 2023: My successor could be a woman, Kaduna gov, El Rufai says

“We believe that the End SARS organisers have the best of intentions, but there are people that are pushing their own evil, anti-democratic agenda.

“We have taken very clear positions on some of these issues, and we also back our road map, looking at various aspects of our lives, including Nigeria’s economic challenges, developmental and the almajiri problems,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions