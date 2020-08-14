Kaduna gov, El-Rufai, reveals those inciting violence in his domain

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has revealed those inciting wanton violence in his domain.

Governor El-Rufai who was speaking at the state’s Government House on Thursday while playing host to the Primate of Anglican Church, Henry Ndukuba, accused clerics of instigating violence in the State.

El-Rufai said the clerics use their platforms to preach disunity rather than peace which would benefit the state.

The governor however insisted that his administration has been able to contain violence at its point of origin.

READ ALSO: KADUNA KILLINGS: El-Rufai extends curfew placed on Kauru, Zangon-Kataf to two other LGAs

According to him: “Our study of the situation over four decades has shown that the main drivers of this violence are a few clerics that use their platforms, not to preach peaceful co-existence or promote our common humanity.

“Rather, they use their platforms and revered positions to divide and incite violence. I was sad to hear from the primate that he was a victim in 1987, when his house was burnt down in Wusasa, Zaria.

“In those days, the primate will recall that this sort of violence starts from one part of the state and spreads all over the state.

“One credit that this government gets from everyone, including our adversaries, has been our ability to contain these outbreaks to their points of origin.”

This came after the State government relaxed the curfew in Kaura and Jema’a local government areas of the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions