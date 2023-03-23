Kaduna governor-elect, Uba Sani, to challenge PDP’s victory in some LGAs

The Kaduna State Governor-elect, Senator Uba Sani, said on Thursday he would challenge the results of some areas where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won “with unimaginable margins” in last weekend’s governorship election in the state.

Sani, who addressed journalists in Kaduna, expressed surprise that PDP won some local government areas with bogus figures.

The governor-elect said he would go to the state’s election petition tribunal to challenge PDP’s victory in those areas.

He insisted that after the tribunal’s verdict, the margin between him and the PDP candidate, Alhaji Isa Ashiru, would widen.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

He polled 730,002 votes to defeat the PDP candidate who garnered 719,196 votes.

The governor-elect, who alleged that the election results were tampered with in areas where PDP won, mentioned Chikun local government area where the opposition party got 89,000 votes.

He described the figure as unimaginable.

Sani, however, promised the people of Kaduna State to be fair to all, including those who didn’t vote for him in the election.

