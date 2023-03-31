Politics
Kaduna Gov’ship: PDP urges INEC to make authentic BVAS results public
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its silence to respond to a petition filed by the party.
The party had submitted a petition following alleged irregularities in the gubernatorial election conducted in the state.
INEC had declared Uba Sani of All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 18 governorship election with 730,002 votes to defeat Isa Ashiru of PDP, who polled 719,196 votes.
The state Chairman, Felix Hyet, who spoke during a press conference on Friday, faulted INEC for keeping mum.
The Chairman charged the electoral commission to make BVAS authentic results public.
READ ALSO: PDP candidate rejects Kaduna guber election results, heads to court
He said: “Section 82 of the Electoral Law gives us the opportunity to seek redress or review to the national headquarters through administrative procedure by writing a petition to seek for a review within seven days of election.
“Election took place on the March 18, and on March 20 someone was announced a winner by allocation of votes.
“Unfortunately, they have said nothing and we wonder why?
“Their quietness seems to us as a connivance with the ruling party and the state to subvert justice and deny the people of the state the right to choose a leader.”
