Kaduna govt alleges politicians plan to sponsor violent protests

The Kaduna State Government claimed on Thursday that some politicians intend to finance and encourage their supporters to participate in large-scale demonstrations that aim to destabilize law and order.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs in Kaduna, said in a statement on Thursday that the state government had learned of these intentions through reliable intelligence sources.

Aruwan noted that the state administration and security organizations were still closely monitoring the situation.

“It must be emphasised that persons or groups who engage in actions which could lead to civil unrest, threats to life, or destruction of property will not be spared, as the full weight of the law will be applied accordingly,” Aruwan said.

“The suspension of street protests or processions remains in place, in the overall public interest.”

He, however, urged parents, guardians, and community leaders to educate their wards against being used by persons who seek to prey on vulnerable emotions and a volatile atmospheres to generate chaos.

This comes two days after Senator Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was named the victor of the Kaduna State governorship election on March 19 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sani gained 730,002 votes, defeating PDP candidate Hon. Mohammed Isa Ashiru, who garnered 719,196 votes overall.

