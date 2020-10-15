Kaduna govt approves date for school resumption

The Kaduna State government led by Governor Nasir El-Rufai has approved Sunday, 18th and Monday, 19th October 2020, as resumption dates for SS II, JSS II boarding and day schools respectively and Primary 6 students in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Shehu Usman Mohammad which directed all principals in the state to make arrangements to receive boarding students on Sunday, 18th and Day students on Monday, 19th October 2020.

The statement further explained that all higher institutions in the state are expected to open based on the approved timetable submitted to the Ministry, adding that higher institutions that are yet to approach the ministry with their plan for reopening are expected to do as soon as possible.

READ ALSO: Group decries increasing wave of kidnappings in Southern Kaduna

The statement reads thus in full; “All administrators of public and private schools are to note that, saying that they must comply to all COVID-19 Protocols (Temperature check at the entrance, compulsory wearing of facemasks, hand washing/sanitizer and all COVID-19 guidelines as stated by the NCDC and the state COVID-19 Taskforce).

“Schools would be on 2 shifts to enable them comply with COVID-19 guidelines as the first shift will be from 08:00 am – 12:00 pm while the second shift will be from 01:00 pm – 05:00 pm.

“Students should not be more than 20 students per normal class with 1.5m – 2.0m physical distancing, schools must have COVID-19 team which will comprise the SBMC, PTA, Community representative, students and teachers representatives that will monitor compliance.

The statement further enjoined all administrators of public and private schools to adopt blended learning system, while parents are also advised to provide their children with facemasks and other sanitary items to help in curtailing the spread of the virus.

Join the conversation

Opinions