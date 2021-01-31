Kaduna govt approves February resumption date for primary, secondary schools

The government of Kaduna State led by Governor Nasir El-Rufai has approved a new resumption date for primary and secondary schools in the state.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Saturday by Phoebe Sukai Yayi, a Permanent Secretary in the state ministry of education who noted that Monday, 1st of February 2021 has been approved as resumption date for SS3, JSS3 and JSS1 for public and private schools.

Yayi said that the decision was reached after extensive appraisal of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state and series of consultations with relevant stakeholders.

The statement issued by Yayi also added that government has also approved Primary 6, 5 and 4 of Private Schools only, to resume on the same day but must all put in place all Covid-19 protocols before they open for academic activities.

“In view of this, the Kaduna State Ministry of Education is directing all Principals and Head Teachers to make arrangements to receive Boarding and Day students of the above-stated classes on Monday, 1st February 2021.

“The State Covid-19 Task Force will continue to monitor all schools to ensure safe learning environments against the pandemic in addition to strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the government.

“Thus, all administrators of public and private schools are to note that, they must comply with all COVID-19 Protocols (Temperature checks at the school entrance, compulsory wearing of facemasks, regular hand washing/use of sanitiser and all COVID-19 guidelines as directed by the COVID-19 Taskforce as well as those contained in the State FORWARD Campaign).

“Any breach in compliance with these protocols may lead to the closure of the affected school without any notice,” the statement noted.

