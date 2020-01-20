Kaduna govt approves free primary, secondary school education

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has issued a directive approving free primary and secondary school education for students domiciled in the state with immediate effect.

Governor El-Rufai who gave the order in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the state ministry of education of Kaduna State on Monday, said that students irrespective of gender and economic status are not expected to pay any form of fees in Kaduna schools.

He also further issued a stern warning to school administrators in the state to desist from collecting any form of fees from students irrespective of physical, social or economic status.

The statement from Governor El-Rufai reads thus: “Sequel to the pronouncement made by the governor of Kaduna state on different occasions on this government resolve to ensure 100% access to Basic and Post Basic quality education by all pupils and students of school age in the states irrespective of gender, physical, social or economic status. The government introduced numerous strategies to ensure this is achieved.

“You may, therefore, know that one of the measures taken by the present administration effective from the year 2020 is the complete abolishment of any form of fees in whatever names being paid by pupils and students in our schools.

“In view of the above, you are requested to direct all the principles under your zone to stop the collection of all forms of fees with immediate effect,” the statement added in part.

