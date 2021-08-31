News
Kaduna govt bans cutting of trees in seven LGAs over insecurity
Kaduna State government on Tuesday banned the cutting of trees for timber, firewood, and other commercial purposes in seven local government areas of the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, announced the ban in a statement in Kaduna.
The affected local government areas are – Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Chikun, Giwa, Kachia, Kauru, Kajuru.
Aruwan said: “In the overriding public security interest arising from several security advisories, the state government has announced the suspension of cutting/felling of trees in seven LGAs.
“The trees include: timber, firewood, charcoal used for commercial purposes in Birnin-Gwari, Chikun, Giwa, Kauru, Igabi, Kajuru and Kachia local government areas, with immediate effect.”
He added that all questionable movements and activities within the thick forests across the seven LGAs are also prohibited.
The commissioner the state government had held a meeting with the leadership of Firewood Sellers Association and Timber Contractors and Charcoal Sellers Association ahead of the announcement.
He added: “Citizens involved in these activities are, therefore, strongly advised to comply, as vigorous enforcement will be ensured by security agencies.”
