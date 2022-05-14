Kaduna govt bans religious rallies amid crisis in Sokoto

The Kaduna State government has banned all forms of religious rallies and protests in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna.

He said the move became imperative following reports of moves by some unpatriotic elements to organise a series of protests on the security situation in one of the Northern states.

According to him, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has charged security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the ban in the state.

He said the governor also charged religious and community leaders as well as traditional rulers throughout the state to complement the efforts of government and security agencies to maintain peace and stability in the state.

The decision may not be unconnected with the crisis trailing the murder of a female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State, Deborah Samuel, by an angry mob in the state.

Samuel was stoned to death by the mob on Thursday for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammed.

Two people had been arrested in connection with the student’s murder.

The development had split the state with many condemning the girl’s murder while others justified the action.

A group of Muslim youths on Saturday protested in the state capital and demanded the release of the suspects arrested by the police over the incident.

Aruwan said: “Security agencies have thus resolved that any attempt by individuals or groups to disrupt the peace and stability of the state, by way of religious protests, will not be condoned. Such protests will be promptly halted, and conveners prosecuted.”

