Kaduna govt bans tricycle operators

The Kaduna State government has placed a ban on tricycle operators using some parts of the state.

Aisha Sa’idu-Bala, Director-General, Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority (KADSTRA), announced the ban in a statement in Kaduna while saying that the ban will take effect from August 31.

She said tricycle operators will be restricted from plying major roads within the metropolis, in line with the ongoing transport sector reform.

She said all tricycles, “Keke”, are banned from the Kawo-Ali Akilu- Ahmadu Bello-Command Junction routes with effect from Aug. 31.

Read also: Tricyclist, three others die in Lagos auto crash

She said the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency (KASTLEA) would ensure strict compliance to the new Keke regulations.

She said that a Route and Tricycle Licensing System was being introduced to allow buses and tricycles to operate in designated areas of the metropolis.

“This is aimed at regulating and improving transport operations for increased safety, decongestion of traffic and bringing order in transport operations for passengers and operators alike,” she said.

Join the conversation

Opinions